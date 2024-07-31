South Africa

Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws

Inspectors checked conditions of employment, whether regulations were being followed and the state of the restaurant

31 July 2024 - 19:45
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth oversees blitz inspections in the hospitality sector on Wednesday.
Employment and labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth oversees blitz inspections in the hospitality sector on Wednesday.
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE

Minister of labour and employment Nomakhosazana Meth has appealed to employers in the hospitality sector to comply with labour laws and regulations. 

Meth was talking on the sidelines of the blitz inspections being conducted by the department on Wednesday in Gauteng restaurants. She oversaw the inspections which were conducted in collaboration with home affairs, police and the Bargaining Council for Hospitality.

I am appealing to employers [to accept] that the honeymoon is over. We are coming for them. They must make sure that they know labour laws and regulations and if they don't we will help them to know what the law says,” she said. 

She said employers are expected to know regulations when they own businesses.

In one of the restaurants the minister visited with the inspectors in Waterfall, Midrand, it was discovered that some of the employees were foreigners without proper work documents. 

Inspectors checked on the conditions of employment, whether regulations were being followed, the state of the restaurant and if the employer complied with the National Health and Safety Act.

She said employers don't delve into the details of the documents in terms of who they are employing. 

Zimbabweans and Lesotho nationals granted exemption permits for two years

Minister of home affairs Aaron Motsoaledi has granted exemption to about 178,000 Zimbabweans and 54,663 Lesotho nationals for two years.
Politics
7 months ago

“Our main concern in the hospitality sector is the issue of noncompliance with the laws, in particular those that regulate employment. Our responsibility working with the department of home affairs and the police is to ensure that we enforce [the law],” she said. 

She added that the bargaining council in the sector had discovered that some of the employees had joined an unregistered union, employers included tips as part of workers' salaries and employees were not paid minimum wage.

In one restaurant, an employer and three employees were taken in for questioning by police as the employees didn't have the right documents. 

Maggie Pooe from the Bargaining Council of Restaurants in Gauteng said the main problem was that employees were paid less than the minimum wage. 

She said many workers in the sector were undocumented foreigners.

“Last week in Sandton, one restaurant was literally closed down because they were employing people with no papers — I am saying to employers, do the correct thing, comply with regulations,” she said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

SA’s new agricultural leadership should focus on getting things done, not designing new policies

The DA's agricultural approach is no different from the ANC’s, writes Wandile Sihlobo.
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago

IN PICS | SAPS head office evacuated after being declared ‘unfit for human use’

The South African Police Service says it is making arrangements for “alternative premises” to house staff who had to be evacuated from its national ...
News
5 months ago

DA hits back at Cosatu, calling it an 'enemy of the unemployed'

The DA has accused labour federation Cosatu of being an enemy of unemployed South Africans after its rejection of the DA's proposed economic policy.
Politics
3 months ago

Inside the DA’s plan to phase out the minimum wage

If the DA comes to power after the May 29 elections, the national minimum wage of R27.58 an hour, or R4,412 a month, will be phased out.
News
3 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. Judge rebukes Thabo Bester over ‘half-baked’ application as trial date is set South Africa
  3. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  4. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer