A leopard has been spotted in a residential area serving the Hoedspruit air force base in Limpopo, prompting calls to residents to exercise vigilance and avoid solitary outdoor activities.
Tracing operations have been mounted, the South African Air Force said.
The leopard was sighted in the Drakensig area since the weekend.
The Hoedspruit base's environmental team is working with the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Ingwe Leopard Research and wildlife veterinarians to trace the leopard, and to arrange f its safe removal to a military training base in Phalaborwa, the SAAF said.
“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all personnel and families stationed at the base. We encourage all personnel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when engaging with wildlife in the area.
“Communications have been sent out to residents urging vigilance and to avoid solitary outdoor activities.”
The Maruleng municipality also issued a notice to residents. Mayor Tsheko Musolwa said: “Residents are warned to be vigilant around town. They are also urged to stay away from wild animals that have escaped their enclosures.
“Hoedspruit is well-known as a wildlife haven. Cohabiting between wildlife and humans has always been monitored and well preserved by facilities within the area.
“The municipality is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe capture of the leopard.”
Leopard sighting in Hoedspruit: residents urged to exercise caution
Image: GERALD CUBITT
