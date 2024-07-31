South Africa

Leopard sighting in Hoedspruit: residents urged to exercise caution

31 July 2024 - 11:48 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A leopard has been sighted in a residential area in Hoedspruit. File image
A leopard has been sighted in a residential area in Hoedspruit. File image
Image: GERALD CUBITT

A leopard has been spotted in a residential area serving the Hoedspruit air force base in Limpopo, prompting calls to residents to exercise vigilance and avoid solitary outdoor activities.

Tracing operations have been mounted, the South African Air Force said.

The leopard was sighted in the Drakensig area since the weekend.

The Hoedspruit base's environmental team is working with the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Ingwe Leopard Research and wildlife veterinarians to trace the leopard, and to arrange f its safe removal to a military training base in Phalaborwa, the SAAF said.

“We are committed to ensuring the safety of all personnel and families stationed at the base. We encourage all personnel to remain vigilant and adhere to safety protocols when engaging with wildlife in the area.

“Communications have been sent out to residents urging vigilance and to avoid solitary outdoor activities.”

The Maruleng municipality also issued a notice to residents. Mayor Tsheko Musolwa said: “Residents are warned to be vigilant around town. They are also urged to stay away from wild animals that have escaped their enclosures.

“Hoedspruit is well-known as a wildlife haven. Cohabiting between wildlife and humans has always been monitored and well preserved by facilities within the area.

“The municipality is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to ensure the safe capture of the leopard.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Ticks are developing resistance to pesticides, may become uncontrollable

Many tick populations have become resistant to at least two of the three main chemical classes used in South Africa.
News
3 hours ago

Cow up a tree prompts leopard rescue

Conservationists spin a Marico story worthy of Herman Charles Bosman
News
3 weeks ago

Milestones achieved during Creecy's tenure as environment minister

Some describe former minister's legacy as a mixed bag
Science
4 weeks ago

Angels of mercy for all creatures great and small

From wee tim’rous beasties to fierce, snapping crocs, everyone is welcome at Joburg’s wildlife rehab hospital
Opinion & Analysis
5 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  2. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  3. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  4. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa
  5. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer