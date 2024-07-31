South Africa

Matric pupil suspended at Pretoria girls' school over 'racist undertones'

The pupil was recorded making the comments in a video in February 2024

31 July 2024 - 19:51 By TimesLIVE
Pretoria High School for Girls, where a pupil was suspended on Wednesday.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

A matric pupil from Pretoria High School for Girls was suspended on Wednesday after being seen making statements with racial undertones in a video that has gone viral on social media. 

Gauteng education department spokesperson Steve Mabona said the pupil was recorded in the video in February 2024. He said the school governing body, which suspended the pupil, will initiate a formal disciplinary process in due course.   

“We take incidents of this nature very seriously, and will ensure that appropriate actions are taken to address and resolve the situation,” he said. 

TimesLIVE 

