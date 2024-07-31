South Africa

President signs law entrenching institutional independence of Ipid

Directorate must exercise its functions without fear, favour or prejudice

31 July 2024 - 22:30 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Act into law.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed the Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Act into law.
Image: Esa Alexander/REUTERS

President Cyril Ramaphosa has signed into law legislation affirming the institutional and operational independence of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate Amendment Act also empowers Ipid to investigate serious alleged offences committed by police officers whether they are off duty or not.

The Presidency said the new law was an outcome of a comprehensive review of the principal Ipid Act of 2011, initiated by the Civilian Secretariat for Police Service.

The secretariat provides the minister of police with policy advice and research support, develops departmental policy, provides civilian oversight of the police and mobilises stakeholders outside the department around crime prevention and policing matters.

The Presidency said the amended law entrenches the institutional and operational independence of Ipid and makes it clear that the directorate must be independent and impartial and must exercise its powers and functions without fear, favour or prejudice.

Constable wanted for allegedly shooting senior is arrested when reporting for duty

A police constable wanted for allegedly shooting his sergeant was arrested after he reported for work the next morning.
News
1 month ago

The amended law gives effect to an earlier Constitutional Court judgment in the McBride v Minister of Police and Another matter, which invalidated provisions in the Ipid Act that enabled the minister of police to take disciplinary measures against the executive director of Ipid without parliamentary oversight.

The updated legislation amends provisions relating to the appointment of the executive director of Ipid and broadens the executive director’s responsibilities in respect of the referral of recommendations on disciplinary matters.

The amendment act provides for pre-employment security screening investigations to be conducted by the directorate.

The amendment act now empowers Ipid to investigate any deaths caused by the actions of a member of the SAPS or a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty. Ipid is also enabled to investigate rape by a member of the police or a member of a municipal police service, whether such member was on or off duty.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop'

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
News
1 day ago

Police minister Senzo Mchunu wants crime intelligence, use of technology beefed up

Province-specific dynamics will be considered in the drafting of a national crime prevention strategy, says new police minister, Senzo Mchunu.
Politics
2 weeks ago

EDITORIAL | Wearing police uniform should be like putting on a badge of honour

Officers who commit crime show disdain for the uniform or do not see the wearing of the uniform as signalling their intention to provide service to ...
Opinion & Analysis
2 weeks ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. Judge rebukes Thabo Bester over ‘half-baked’ application as trial date is set South Africa
  3. Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands South Africa
  4. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  5. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer