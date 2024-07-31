South Africa

Pupils face disciplinary hearing over 'mock slave auction' of black classmates

31 July 2024 - 13:16 By Kim Swartz
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A screengrab of the mock auction at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.
A screengrab of the mock auction at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.
Image: Screengrab

Four suspended pupils will face a disciplinary hearing over a purported “mock slave auction” of their black classmates at Pinelands High School in Cape Town.

Grade 8 pupils were recorded on video “bidding” for their peers who were allegedly rounded up by coloured pupils and placed in an enclosed area before classes started on Thursday.

“The investigation is ongoing and nearing completion with 24 learners having been interviewed in the first two [school days] since the allegations were made,” provincial education department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said on Wednesday.

“Four learners are on suspension and will face a disciplinary hearing.”  

The video footage, captioned “slavery at school is crazy”, caused an outcry when it was shared on social media. It depicted some pupils “bidding” up to R100,000 and offering to “purchase” their peers with bitcoin.

“Steps will also be taken against other learners who may have transgressed certain provisions in the code of conduct,” said Hammond.

EDITORIAL | Time for the government of national unity to confront the farce of nonracialism

We need to stop reacting to every episode of racism and instead proactively and consistently take steps to tackle the root cause
Opinion & Analysis
1 day ago

“Counselling support has been prioritised, with debriefing sessions having already taken place for all grade 8 learners and further support for the rest of the school. A disciplinary process is being followed. The outcome of this process will determine the way forward in addressing this matter further.”  

The incident, and a second involving a racial slur at another high school in the city, is being investigated by the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

In the second incident, a substitute teacher allegedly used a racial slur, the K-word, during a history lesson on black consciousness at Table View High School.

The education department's labour relations directorate will visit the school on Thursday. “Based on the findings of that investigation, a decision will be made regarding disciplinary action,” said Hammond.

The chairperson of parliament's select committee on education Makhi Feni said: “The question we ought to ask is what emboldens a person, hardly a teenager, with no knowledge of where we come from as a country, to act in a manner that points to racism? Surely, our children are not and should not be racist.”

He urged the basic education department to determine the extent of the problem. “We need to make schools safe spaces for all learners from all backgrounds.”

SAHRC commissioner Chris Nissen told the SABC: “In this country we've got a history of slavery ... so its unacceptable [the Pinelands incident] and we will investigate.” 

TimesLIVE

MORE:

LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident

The Gauteng education department said the principal has known about racism in the school since last year but did not act
News
17 hours ago

Protesters demand ousting of school heads at Pretoria Girls amid systemic racism row

"No one can harbour apartheid systems."
News
1 day ago

ANC opposition calls for probe into root causes of racism in Cape schools

Several Pinelands High School pupils have been suspended after an alleged racial 'auction' at the school last week.
Politics
2 days ago

Empathy, mutual respect must be taught at schools to overcome prejudices: experts

'We need to think carefully about how we talk about other South Africans in the presence of our children,' says Prof Michael le Cordeur from ...
News
5 days ago

12 pupils suspended 'for racism' at Pretoria girls’ school

This was triggered by alleged racial connotations and micro-aggressions against black pupils ventilated through a WhatsApp group.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. LISTEN | Pretoria Girls High principal suspended after recent racism incident South Africa
  3. Free State health worker attacked by disgruntled patient South Africa
  4. Hlaudi, nine other ex SABC executives dodge R2.5m personal liability bullet South Africa
  5. Five murder and robbery suspects killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer