The case against rape and murder convict Thabo Bester and his co-accused is back before the Free State High Court.
Bester's legal representative is expected to have submitted his applications so that the pre-trial hearing can get under way.
TimesLIVE
WATCH | Bester and co-accused back before the Free State High Court
Courtesy of SABC News
TimesLIVE
