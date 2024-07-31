South Africa

WATCH | Bester and co-accused back before the Free State High Court

31 July 2024 - 10:24 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The case against rape and murder convict Thabo Bester and his co-accused is back before the Free State High Court.

Bester's legal representative is expected to have submitted his applications so that the pre-trial hearing can get under way.

TimesLIVE

