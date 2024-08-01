South Africa

AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU

'A positive development and a step closer to justice'

01 August 2024 - 21:56 By TimesLIVE
Former education, science and technology minister Blade Nzimande. File photo.
Image: Supplied

AfriForum says its complaint of alleged corruption at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) involving Blade Nzimande and former NSFAS chair Ernest Khosa has been handed over to the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) for further investigation.

This was in response to the formal complaint that AfriForum lodged with the public protector (PP) on January 26 after the release of a report on NSFAS by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

AfriForum said it received a letter from the public protector on Wednesday confirming the transfer of its complaint to the SIU.

“In the letter, it is stated that the complaint lodged with the public protector relates to ‘issues that are being investigated by SIU relating to alleged corruption, maladministration and mismanagement of funds at NSFAS’,” AfriForum said. 

The office said to avoid multiple investigations and conflicting results, it referred AfriForum’s complaint to the SIU under Proclamation R88.

In terms of the 2022 proclamation, the SIU was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration at NSFAS. 

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago said on Thursday “the matter was officially transferred to the SIU”. 

Charné Mostert, AfriForum’s campaign officer on corruption, said the referral of AfriForum’s PP complaint to the SIU was a positive development and a step closer to justice.

“The recent announcement regarding the progress the SIU is making in its other investigations into NSFAS is a hopeful sign and clearly shows the cracks in the scheme’s management of funds — aspects that also come to the fore in AfriForum’s complaint,” Mostert said. 

TimesLIVE

