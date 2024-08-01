South Africa

Anti-kidnapping units making 'commendable progress' in rescuing victims, says Masemola

01 August 2024 - 13:21
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. File photo.
Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola. File photo.
Image: NTSWE MOKOENA

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola believes the anti-kidnapping units at national and provincial level are making inroads. 

He said the recent arrests and successful rescuing of victims shows the units are doing well. He was talking during Operation Shanela in Kempton Park on Thursday. 

“Yesterday [Wednesday] we arrested eight people where we confiscated drugs in Fourways worth over R300m. That syndicate is also involved in kidnappings. We think we are arresting the right people,” he said. 

He said police were liaising with their counterparts in other Sadc countries because some of the kingpins were in neighbouring countries.

“We are liaising with them so that they can assist to arrest those people who are responsible. We are indeed making inroads.”  

In kidnappings where ransom was the motive, the teams in each province were able to make “commendable progress” in rescuing victims and taking down these syndicates, he said.

WATCH | Police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola updates on national operations

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola is on Thursday providing an update on countrywide operations.
News
4 hours ago

In the latest kidnapping, the Hawks rescued a Gqeberha businessman and investigations were continuing, while two weeks ago 14 suspects including three Chinese nationals, two Mozambicans and nine South Africans were arrested in various parts of Johannesburg. In this case, a Zimbabwean businessman was rescued in Diepkloof, Soweto. 

In the past two years, more than 250 kidnappers of various nationalities have been arrested and more than 20 businessmen rescued. 

On takedowns linked to serious violent crimes, Masemola said police have established and beefed up cash-in-transit task teams, particularly in the Eastern Cape.

In this province, there were several CITs in July. In the past month, 13 CIT robbers were arrested while six suspects were fatally wounded during a confrontation with police. 

“In the latest incident, five suspects linked to a cash-in-transit armed robbery that happened on Monday this week were traced to their hideout in Keiskammahoek in the Eastern Cape a few hours after robbing a cash van of an undisclosed amount of money between East London and Macleantown on the N6,” he said. 

He said they have also made a breakthrough with the arrest of at least 10 suspects linked to ATM bombings in Gauteng.

Kidnap victim found at Eastern Cape taxi owner's house, brother still missing

A shotgun was seized during the arrest of the trio.
News
3 hours ago

Eight of the suspects were intercepted in Katlehong, Thokoza and Soweto in Gauteng while another two were traced to Senekal in the Free State.

“These arrests were effected with the assistance of our partners in the banking sector and key stakeholders in the fight against crime. These suspects are being linked to more than 20 ATM bombings that took place in Soweto and the East Rand,” Masemola said.   

He said through intelligence-led operations, police were intercepting large quantities and consignments of drugs and gangs with links to transnational organised crime.

“In a recent success this week, a drug mule was arrested at OR Tambo International Airport on Tuesday morning as he arrived from Brazil. Police were following up on information that the 38-year-old Brazilian national was on an identified flight and was carrying drugs.”  

As the aircraft landed, police swooped and searched the aircraft where they found cocaine worth R1m in a toilet.

During Operation Shanela 21,161 criminals were arrested for dealing in drugs while 64,351 were arrested for being in possession of drugs.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized

The suspects were traced to a hotel in Eastgate and two apartments in Fourways.
News
7 hours ago

Cocaine worth R1m found on aircraft from Brazil at Johannesburg airport

A Brazilian national has been detained and charged with drug trafficking.
News
1 day ago

Five robbers shot dead, four arrested after CIT heist in Eastern Cape

The Hawks and the tactical response team in the Eastern Cape killed five suspects and arrested four others after a cash-in-transit heist near ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. Judge rebukes Thabo Bester over ‘half-baked’ application as trial date is set South Africa
  3. Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized South Africa
  4. Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands South Africa
  5. Matric pupil suspended at Pretoria girls' school over 'racist undertones' South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer