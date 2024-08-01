South Africa

Cop loans service pistol to robbers for R50k, plots gun theft from SAPS

01 August 2024 - 08:10 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, who was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation, has been convicted.
Former constable Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, who was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation, has been convicted.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A constable who went rogue and plotted with robbers to obtain police-issue firearms has been convicted by a Bloemfontein court.

Noxolo Perseverance Job, 39, was arrested by the Hawks in a sting operation.

Spokesperson Capt Christopher Singo said Job was attached to the Protection and Security Services (PSS) unit in Bloemfontein in October 2019.

She recruited people to stage a robbery and steal firearms from a safe at the PSS offices.

She also “lent” her official firearm to the would-be robbers in exchange for R50,000.

“A whistle-blower who had become privy to Job’s plans informed the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation team based in Bloemfontein.

“Job was arrested during a mock transaction.”

She was convicted this week for conspiracy to commit armed robbery and contravention of the Firearms Control Act.

The case against Job has been remanded to December 9 for sentencing.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

President signs law entrenching institutional independence of Ipid

Directorate must exercise its functions without fear, favour or prejudice
News
11 hours ago

Northern Cape cop who was ‘drunk’ on duty appears in court

A video was shared on social media on Monday allegedly showing the highly intoxicated officer struggling to stand and stay up despite assistance from ...
News
1 day ago

Policeman shoots himself after 'killing brigadier, wounding ex-cop'

The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
News
1 day ago

BOOK EXTRACT | Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey on apartheid heavies, busting gang leaders & crooked police

Maj-Gen Jeremy Vearey was head of detectives in the Western Cape before being fired in May for ‘disrespectful’  social media posts, reportedly aimed ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 years ago

Plattekloof cop arrested for Youth Day rape of six-year-old boy

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) on Thursday said a 44-year-old police officer had been arrested in connection with the rape ...
News
1 month ago

'Police have to neutralise danger', says top cop Mkhwanazi as number of suspects killed in KZN rises

A number of suspects have been killed in shoot-outs with police in KwaZulu-Natal this week, drawing the attention of social media followers.
News
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. Matric pupil suspended at Pretoria girls' school over 'racist undertones' South Africa
  3. Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands South Africa
  4. Judge rebukes Thabo Bester over ‘half-baked’ application as trial date is set South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer