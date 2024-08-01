Three suspects were arrested on Thursday during a police rescue of a man kidnapped for ransom in the Eastern Cape.
Col Siphokazi Mawisa said the Chinese man was kidnapped in Qonce (King William's Town) on Saturday. A ransom of R350,000 was demanded and paid by the victim's brother. But then the victim's brother was also kidnapped. He has not yet been found or released.
“Members attached to East London detectives and K9, together with private security officials, operationalised and followed up information that led them to a house of a taxi owner in Palana location, Mooiplaas, outside East London,” said Mawisa.
They found the victim unharmed and seized a shotgun, 11 boxes of ammunition in different calibres, a safe and suspected stolen property.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Mene commended the team for finding the suspects in less than a week.
“As we continue to mitigate cases of kidnapping, swift arrests of perpetrators is sending a message that the police are determined to harshly deal with this scourge,” she said.
TimesLIVE
Kidnap victim found at Eastern Cape taxi owner's house, brother still missing
Image: SAPS
