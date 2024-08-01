A 63-year-old businessman has been rescued from a kidnapping syndicate by police, who also seized R300m of drugs when they pounced on the suspects in Johannesburg.
The businessman was kidnapped on July 5 at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort.
He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday.
Brig Athlenda Mathe said the initial breakthrough came after the anti-kidnapping task team traced two suspects last week.
Six more suspects, including three Tanzanian nationals and a German woman, were arrested on Wednesday when intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in Eastgate and two apartments in Fourways.
The drugs are suspected to be crystal meth.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police are committed to dismantling the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.
“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs. Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime, including private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking,” Masemola said.
TimesLIVE
Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized
Image: SAPS
A 63-year-old businessman has been rescued from a kidnapping syndicate by police, who also seized R300m of drugs when they pounced on the suspects in Johannesburg.
The businessman was kidnapped on July 5 at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort.
He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday.
Brig Athlenda Mathe said the initial breakthrough came after the anti-kidnapping task team traced two suspects last week.
Six more suspects, including three Tanzanian nationals and a German woman, were arrested on Wednesday when intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in Eastgate and two apartments in Fourways.
The drugs are suspected to be crystal meth.
National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police are committed to dismantling the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.
“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs. Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime, including private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking,” Masemola said.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Cocaine worth R1m found on aircraft from Brazil at Johannesburg airport
Drug lab bust 'shows Mexican cartels moving in'
14 kidnap suspects arrested, card machines seized
Trio in court for alleged ‘hits’ in drug distribution turf war
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos