South Africa

Kidnapped businessman rescued and drugs worth R300m seized

01 August 2024 - 07:23 By TImesLIVE
National commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola, deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lt-Gen Shadrack Sibiya and Gauteng commissioner Lt-Gen Tommy Mthombeni visited the apartment where the drugs were found.
Image: SAPS

A 63-year-old businessman has been rescued from a kidnapping syndicate by police, who also seized R300m of drugs when they pounced on the suspects in Johannesburg.

The businessman was kidnapped on July 5 at a mosque in Helderkruin, Roodepoort.

He was rescued at a house in Lenasia on Wednesday.

Brig Athlenda Mathe said the initial breakthrough came after the anti-kidnapping task team traced two suspects last week.

Six more suspects, including three Tanzanian nationals and a German woman, were arrested on Wednesday when intelligence led the multidisciplinary team to a hotel in Eastgate and two apartments in Fourways.

The drugs are suspected to be crystal meth.

National police commissioner Gen Fannie Masemola said police are committed to dismantling the work of transnational organised crime syndicates.

“Well done to the team. Our men and women in blue remain hard at work in taking down syndicates involved in dealing and the trafficking of drugs. Commendable progress has been registered in recent weeks and we owe those successes to our dedicated police officers and our partners in crime, including private security. We will continue to come after those who are involved in the illicit trade of drug trafficking,” Masemola said.

