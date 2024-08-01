South Africa

POLL | What do you think about fatal shootings of suspects during police arrests in KZN?

01 August 2024 - 15:35 By TimesLIVE
KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is in the spotlight as more suspects die in gun battles with police in the province. File photo.
Image: Darren Stewart

The police in KwaZulu-Natal remain in the spotlight as the number of suspects killed during arrests continues to mount. 

On Tuesday, five suspects were fatally wounded during a shoot-out with police in Cato Crest. 

Police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects were wanted for a string of murder and business robbery cases. “A multidisciplinary team comprising of members from various police units in KwaZulu-Natal was tracking and tracing the suspects when they collected intelligence about their whereabouts,” he said.

“The suspects were cornered at a rented double-storey flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest and when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire through the windows. A shoot-out ensued and after the ceasefire five suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. An AK47 assault rifle, three handguns and drugs were found in the possession of the suspects.”

Last Friday, three suspects wanted for at least 10 murders died in a shoot-out with police in the KwaDlangezwa area in Empangeni on the north coast. Last Tuesday, three suspects died in a shoot-out with police in Inanda. 

The deaths sparked a debate on social media. 

Speaking previously about the matter, provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi defended officers, saying they have to “neutralise the danger”.

“In the past three months we have arrested more than 35,000 suspects who did not fight with the police. They will be taken through the justice system as our laws dictate. However, those suspects who put the lives of police officers and residents in danger by resisting arrest through gunshots leave police with no option but to return fire in self-defence and neutralise the danger,” he said. 

“Police officers have a mandate to arrest and bring perpetrators to justice. However, if police find themselves under gunfire, the only option they have to come out alive is to return fire.”

