Lorraine Gys, 65, from Melton Rose, was the first recipient of robotic surgery at Tygerberg Hospital. She praised the rapid recovery and quality of care.
“My recovery was very quick in comparison with the other patients in the ward. I could wash myself after the operation, whereas the others needed help. I was up and about in no time, and the staff were amazed with my recovery. I was discharged on day four and could do my chores at home,” she said.
Leon Koks, 65, from Athlone, who underwent robotic rectal cancer surgery at Groote Schuur, expressed his relief and satisfaction.
“I had mixed feelings when I was approached to be one of the first patients to receive robotic rectal cancer surgery. But soon I had a feeling of calmness as I was constantly being updated about the procedure. The medical staff were compassionate and attentive, which gave me great relief,” said Koks.
The deployment of these robotic systems marks a new era in surgical care for South Africa, demonstrating how innovation can transform patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.
The successful implementation of the robotic systems at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur highlights a significant advancement in medical technology. Busamed Gateway Private Hospital on Thursday announced the placement of the only Da Vinci Surgical Robot in KwaZulu-Natal.
Winde underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enhance service delivery.
“Anyone who spends more than a few minutes with me knows how much I love technology and innovation. And I am even happier when tech and the growing world of artificial intelligence help us improve service delivery and reduce the burden on our staff,” he said.
Robots perform 500 procedures at Tygerberg, Groote Schuur hospitals
KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday also received a Da Vinci Surgical Robot
Image: Ruvan Boshoff
Western Cape premier Alan Winde believes exploring technology is the future of improving public healthcare as the Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals have performed more than 500 robotic surgeries.
The province introduced the surgical robot system called Da Vinci Xi in October 2021. Speaking at the , Winde was chuffed about the progress made using this system.
“The health sector is leading the way in exploring these new technologies. One such way is our use of robotic surgeries. In the past five years, this government has delivered two surgical robots that have performed more than 500 procedures at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur hospitals,” he said.
Groote Schuur became the first public-sector hospital in Africa to offer robot-assisted surgery, in 2021.
The systems were bought for a combined R80m, and have been instrumental in a range of procedures across multiple specialities. At Tygerberg Hospital, the robot assists in colorectal, urological, gynaecological and hepatobiliary surgeries.
Since the introduction of these systems, says the health department, they have performed more than 603 robotic surgeries.
Lorraine Gys, 65, from Melton Rose, was the first recipient of robotic surgery at Tygerberg Hospital. She praised the rapid recovery and quality of care.
“My recovery was very quick in comparison with the other patients in the ward. I could wash myself after the operation, whereas the others needed help. I was up and about in no time, and the staff were amazed with my recovery. I was discharged on day four and could do my chores at home,” she said.
Leon Koks, 65, from Athlone, who underwent robotic rectal cancer surgery at Groote Schuur, expressed his relief and satisfaction.
“I had mixed feelings when I was approached to be one of the first patients to receive robotic rectal cancer surgery. But soon I had a feeling of calmness as I was constantly being updated about the procedure. The medical staff were compassionate and attentive, which gave me great relief,” said Koks.
The deployment of these robotic systems marks a new era in surgical care for South Africa, demonstrating how innovation can transform patient outcomes and healthcare delivery.
The successful implementation of the robotic systems at Tygerberg and Groote Schuur highlights a significant advancement in medical technology. Busamed Gateway Private Hospital on Thursday announced the placement of the only Da Vinci Surgical Robot in KwaZulu-Natal.
Winde underscored the government’s commitment to leveraging technology and artificial intelligence to enhance service delivery.
“Anyone who spends more than a few minutes with me knows how much I love technology and innovation. And I am even happier when tech and the growing world of artificial intelligence help us improve service delivery and reduce the burden on our staff,” he said.
READ MORE
BHEKISISA OP-ED | How Groote Schuur and a bit of tango primed Ntobeko Ntusi to head the SAMRC
A humanist with an unblinking gaze: Prof Ntobeko Ntusi takes hot seat at Medical Research Council
Probing mysteries of the dead: Top forensic pathologist looks back as Cape Town gets shiny new mortuary
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos