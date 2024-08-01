South Africa

Sixth pupil dies after deadly Mpumalanga crash

01 August 2024 - 07:23
A sixth pupil died after an accident between a school bus and train in Mpumalanga. It is alleged the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close, resulting in the collision.
Image: Supplied

National and provincial government officials will on Thursday visit the scene of a deadly crash between a school bus and train in Mpumalanga.

The accident happened on the R104 Road near Mafube Village, between Wonderfontein and Arnot on Wednesday.

The bus was transporting about 30 pupils. It is alleged the bus crossed a railway line while the train was too close.

Five pupils died on the scene. A sixth pupil later succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at the nearby hospital.

Deputy transport minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa and Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison MEC Jackie Macie will visit the area on Thursday morning. 

This accident comes weeks after another deadly crash involving scholars which claimed 11 lives in Carletonville.

The minibus taxi was transporting children to Rockland Primary School and Laerskool Blyvooruitsig when it was allegedly rear-ended by a Ford Ranger. The taxi rolled and caught fire.

Junior Mankofu, 13, Katlego Morebudi, 12, Tshiamo Makinta, 9, Thandeka Mtyibe, 9, Lethabo Sesing, 9, Reabetswe Rabodiba, 7, Olesego Khesa, 12, and family members Reneilwe, 7, Sihle, 12, Hlompho, 10, and Thato Hlalele, 8, died in the crash. Their driver, Nkosinathi Maphukade, was also killed.

The motorist accused of causing the crash, Gert van Emmenis, was released on R20,000 bail. 

