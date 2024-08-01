Woman stripped and paraded naked in street; arrest made

A 21-year-old woman's violent rage over a cheating boyfriend has landed her behind bars, after she publicly accosted her suspected love rival.
A video on social media showing a 26-year-old woman being assaulted and paraded through the street naked led to the arrest of the younger woman on charges of assault and public indecency.
Free State police have urged anyone in possession of the video to delete it and stop distributing it, to shield the victim from further humiliation on social media.
Sgt Josephine Rani said: “The victim was walking out of her boyfriend’s house at 5am on Sunday when she met a female at the door, who started to assault and undress her while accusing her of having an affair with her boyfriend.
“The suspect called her family members, and upon their arrival, the assault continued and the victim was paraded naked through the streets of Edenville.”
The suspect is behind bars pending a bail application next week. More arrests are expected as the investigation continues.
Image: 123RF
