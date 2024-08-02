A consignment of unregulated cellphones valued at R5.5m and R500,000 in cash have been seized in Johannesburg by the Hawks.
Two suspects, who are Pakistani nationals, were arrested.
Spokesperson Capt Lloyd Ramovha said the Hawks, acting on intelligence and accompanied by the metro police K9 unit, found the stash concealed in the ceiling of a shop at the China Mall in Fordsburg.
The cellphones are not registered under Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) regulations, he said.
Ramovha said the two appeared in the Johannesburg magistrate’s court on Monday after their arrests on July 26. The case was adjourned until next Tuesday for a bail application.
"Both males have been charged in terms of Contravention of the Icasa Act and Label Regulations Act. Further charges are to be explored as investigations continue."
Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks
Image: 123RF/FEDHAR
