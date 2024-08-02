The Johannesburg high court has postponed the corruption case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith to April 14 2025 for trial.
Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case appeared on Tuesday and Smith’s attorney withdrew on record, citing nonpayment. The case was rolled over to Wednesday for Smith to arrange a legal representative.
“He was represented by his family lawyer and the judge instructed him to sort out his legal challenges by December 2024 before the start of trial in April 2025.”
Mamothame said the judge lamented the many postponements which have caused considerable delays in the case. The delays were not attributed to the state but to Smith’s unresolved legal challenges.
Smith is facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and fraud. Smith was initially charged with former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi but their cases were separated in July 2021 because of Agrizzi's ill health.
The charges stem from Bosasa, through Agrizzi, allegedly offering Smith gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company, Euroblitz.
The ID said there were also alleged payments in exchange for the use of his political influence as an ANC MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department of correctional services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions.
Corruption trial against former ANC MP Vincent Smith set to start in April
Image: Alaister Russell
