South Africa

Corruption trial against former ANC MP Vincent Smith set to start in April

02 August 2024 - 07:11
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith was initially charged with former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi but their cases were separated in July 2021 because of Agrizzi's ill health. File photo.
Former ANC MP Vincent Smith was initially charged with former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi but their cases were separated in July 2021 because of Agrizzi's ill health. File photo.
Image: Alaister Russell

The Johannesburg high court has postponed the corruption case against former ANC MP Vincent Smith to April 14 2025 for trial.

Investigating Directorate (ID) spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case appeared on Tuesday and Smith’s attorney withdrew on record, citing nonpayment. The case was rolled over to Wednesday for Smith to arrange a legal representative.

“He was represented by his family lawyer and the judge instructed him to sort out his legal challenges by December 2024 before the start of trial in April 2025.”

Mamothame said the judge lamented the many postponements which have caused considerable delays in the case. The delays were not attributed to the state but to Smith’s unresolved legal challenges.

Smith is facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and fraud. Smith was initially charged with former Bosasa CFO Angelo Agrizzi but their cases were separated in July 2021 because of Agrizzi's ill health.

The charges stem from Bosasa, through Agrizzi, allegedly offering Smith gratifications in the form of security upgrades to his Gauteng home and Smith’s acceptance of cash transferred into his personal bank account via the bank account of his company, Euroblitz.

The ID said there were also alleged payments in exchange for the use of his political influence as an ANC MP to shield Bosasa from accountability for corrupting officials in the department of correctional services who awarded Bosasa contracts worth billions.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Hawks swoop to shield health department 'whistleblower'

A senior official in the national department of health (NDoH) attended a disciplinary hearing at the department’s headquarters this month under the ...
News
5 days ago

Massive raid over Covid-19 PPE probe in Mpumalanga nets homes, cars and jewellery

The Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Special Investigating Unit and the Hawks have seized assets and properties valued at about R52.6m in four provinces.
News
1 week ago

Accused implicated in Covid-19 PPE corruption in Mpumalanga appear in court

Public works department officials facing criminal charges related to PPE procurement will appear in the Mbombela specialised commercial crimes court ...
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  3. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  4. Correctional services sets the record straight on Bester’s claims, demands South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...
Fresh AF- African Spaces mixer