Inmates at the Boksburg Correctional Facility intentionally started a fire to prevent officials from entering their cells to confiscate a cellphone from one of them.
National commissioner of the department of correctional services (DCS) Makgothi Samuel Thobakgale condemned the arson attack which took place on Thursday.
No inmates were injured during the fire but some were treated for smoke inhalation, DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said.
“Culprits have been identified and a case of arson and malicious damage to state property has been registered with the SA Police Service. DCS is also running an internal investigation and all offenders involved will be charged internally,” he said.
He said such “inconsiderate and disrespectful” behaviour would not be tolerated and that the department was closely examining the matter to ensure all culprits are brought to justice.
“Searching and seizure are part of the procedures conducted routinely to ensure the safety of all inmates and officials,” he said.
However, any conduct that prevented officials from carrying out their duties could never be accepted, Nxumalo said.
“Correctional Services has a set of operational procedures and will not accept unruly behaviour within its facilities. Unruly behaviour will be dealt with as per the Correctional Services Act.”
Inmates start fire at Boksburg prison to prevent cellphone being confiscated
