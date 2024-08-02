A northern KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after the body of a seven-year-old who went missing was found at a neighbour's house.
uMhlathuze municipality communications manager Bongani Gina said Zanokuhle Khumalo was found dead at the house a day after going missing in Dumsane Makhaye Village, just outside eMpangeni.
He said the mayor and city officials will visit the Khumalo family on Friday.
The suspect, who was arrested after he was found hiding in a nearby B&B, is expected to appear in court on Friday.
Police didn't immediately respond to queries.
TimesLIVE
Man to appear in court after body of missing 7-year-old found in neighbour’s house
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
