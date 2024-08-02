South Africa

Officials and prisoners to face the music over money, cellphones and drugs confiscated at Westville prison

02 August 2024 - 12:38 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
Police confiscated money, drugs and cellphones during a raid at Westville Prison on Thursday.
Image: DCS

Money, cellphones and drugs were confiscated during a raid at Westville Prison on Thursday.

Correctional services department (DCS) spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said a team of about 200 officers comprising DCS officials and various specialised police units conducted a raid at the facility’s medium B section, led by national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.

The also found routers, TVs and radios.

Correctional services national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale with some of the contraband seized during a raid at Westville Prison on Thursday.
Image: DCS

“These raids are not a new phenomenon. There was a similar operation in December. This is standard procedure where some of our correctional facilities are cleansed,” said Nxumalo.

Last week correctional services found inmates with weapons, playstations, cellphones, dagga and TVs during a raid at Johannesburg prison, also known as “Sun City”.

Earlier this month, an inmate charged with kidnapping recorded a video of himself on a contraband cellphone at Goodwood prison in Cape Town, boasting how he was living the “soft life” behind bars.

Nxumalo said they were yet to tally the amount of contraband confiscated in the maximum wing of the facility which is often the source of smuggling. 

He said officials found to be working with prisoners will be charged under the Correctional Services Act, while prisoners found in possession of contraband will also face the music.

