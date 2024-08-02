South Africa

Robber tries to stab court officials after conviction in Mamelodi

02 August 2024 - 11:13 By TImesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The department of justice has confirmed an attack on officials at the Mamelodi magistrate's court. Stock photo.
The department of justice has confirmed an attack on officials at the Mamelodi magistrate's court. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

The department of justice and constitutional development has vowed to prosecute an offender who attacked two court officials after his conviction on Thursday.

The incident happened at the Mamelodi magistrate's court, said spokesperson Tsekiso Machike.

“Preliminary reports indicate the suspect, convicted of common robbery and damage to property by the magistrate, broke a bottle and attempted to stab the prosecutor and stenographer immediately after the verdict was delivered.

“As police are investigating the matter, the department is unable to disclose further details at this time. Senior management from the department have visited the Mamelodi court and all staff affected by the incident will receive trauma counselling support.”

Justice and constitutional development minister Thembi Simelane has ordered a “comprehensive security and risk assessment” to be carried out to help identify potential gaps so measures can be taken to prevent a recurrence.

“We will not tolerate such acts of violence in our courts. The suspect will be prosecuted for committing the crime.

“It is essential our courts remain free to fulfil their constitutionally mandated role in administering justice without fear of harm.

“Any assault on court officials undermines the authority of the state and will not be tolerated.”

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Sars condemns attack on advocate working for revenue service

Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter has condemned the attempted assassination of Adv Coreth Naude, a lawyer acing for the revenue service.
News
2 weeks ago

Three people killed after leaving court in KZN

Hibberdene police are probing a triple murder after a motorist and two people accompanying him were killed in Mthwalume on Thursday.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ‘We have a bathtub and shower inside the house’: Man builds homestead out of ... South Africa
  2. AfriForum's complaint on NSFAS 'corruption' referred to SIU South Africa
  3. From rural KZN to Drake music video: The inspiring journey of Emmanuel Madonsela South Africa
  4. Missing man found alive in stormwater drain, sniffed out by dog South Africa
  5. Labour minister Meth appeals to hospitality bosses to comply with laws South Africa

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...