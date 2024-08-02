South Africa

Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition

02 August 2024 - 11:54 By TIMESLIVE
Three suspected hijackers died during a shoot-out with police in Umlazi's T-section on Friday.
Image: SAPS

A policeman is in a stable condition after a shoot-out which left three suspected hijackers dead in Umlazi on Friday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects hijacked a woman in R Section and police responded.

“A high-speed chase ensued and at T-section the suspects opened fire at the police ... in self-defence a shoot-out ensued.”

Netshiunda said the suspects died at the scene and the policeman, who was shot in the arm, is in a stable condition. The hijacked victim was not harmed.

Three firearms were recovered.

