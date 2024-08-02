A policeman is in a stable condition after a shoot-out which left three suspected hijackers dead in Umlazi on Friday.
KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Col Robert Netshiunda said the suspects hijacked a woman in R Section and police responded.
“A high-speed chase ensued and at T-section the suspects opened fire at the police ... in self-defence a shoot-out ensued.”
Netshiunda said the suspects died at the scene and the policeman, who was shot in the arm, is in a stable condition. The hijacked victim was not harmed.
Three firearms were recovered.
TimesLIVE
Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition
Image: SAPS
