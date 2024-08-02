Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba will deliver her maiden address at the opening of the provincial legislature on Friday.
Ramathuba succeeded Stanley Mathabatha after the May general elections.
WATCH | Provincial legislature opening address by Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba
