South Africa

WATCH | Provincial legislature opening address by Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba

02 August 2024 - 10:51 By TimesLIVE
Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba will deliver her maiden address at the opening of the provincial legislature on Friday.

Ramathuba succeeded Stanley Mathabatha after the May general elections.

