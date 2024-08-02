“She promised to look after my daughter yet knowing that she was [allegedly] going to kill her. I only knew about my daughter’s painful death when the nurse called saying my daughter was killed by a mob that caught her stealing at Lensia South. My daughter was never a criminal, she was an obedient child who had beautiful dreams,” said the sobbing mother.
An emotional Tholakele said her daughter's dream had been shattered. “I will never see her beautiful smile again. I will never hear her soft voice again. My firstborn child for whom I wished beautiful things for her future was brutally killed [allegedly] by someone who wanted to be rich,” she said.
She said Xulu had only contributed R500 towards the petrol for a vehicle that transported her daughter's body to KwaZulu-Natal.
She said the car that Xulu allegedly organised to transport her daughter's body home was worn out, carrying her half-naked child in a coffin.
“I had expected her to come to the funeral because she was the last person who saw my daughter alive but she never came. She said she had to attend another funeral,” said Tholakele.
She added she never received the R14,000 that Xulu had promised for the funeral. “It was all just empty promises. We were drowning in debt begging for money from friends, neighbours and even family [for the funeral]. It was painful,” she said.
Xulu and Mogale briefly appeared in court on Friday and their bail hearing was postponed to August 8.
The court heard that the recording machines were out of order and the other courtroom in which the hearing was initially planned to be heard was busy.
'Why did you kill my child?': Mother of domestic worker killed for R6m insurance policies
Image: Phathu Luvhengo/TimesLIVE
