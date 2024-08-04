South Africa

Party blames white colonial supremacy for Afrophobia

“Black people hate themselves” — PAC on backlash against Miss SA's Chidimma Adetshina

04 August 2024 - 10:38
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina believes she will take home the crown in August at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Miss SA top 13 finalist Chidimma Adetshina believes she will take home the crown in August at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
Image: SUPPLIED

The criticism and outrage towards Miss SA contestant Chidimma Adetshina for her Nigerian heritage were just “antiblackness” and Afrophobia caused by white supremacy which made black people hate themselves, the Pan African Congress of Azania (PAC) said.

Adetshina, who has made it through to the upcoming Miss SA contest has faced backlash for having a Nigerian father and a Mozambican mother, despite having been born and raised in South Africa.

Adetshina, 23, was born at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto and was raised in Pimville until moving with her parents to Cape Town.

While some have defended her, saying she was indeed South African due to being born in the country, many others have called for her removal from the pageant. This includes Patriotic Alliance leader and Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie. 

However, the cause of such Afrophobia and ethnophobia was based on the complex racial history of the country that still prevails, said PAC spokesperson Azania Tyhali.

Patriotic Alliance seeking legal ways to counter Adetshina’s Miss SA title run, says Kenny Kunene

South Africa awaits the announcement of Miss South Africa next weekend at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.
News
2 days ago

Tyhali said such remarks were rooted in antiblackness that was a direct result of colonisation and the “white power structure” which governed the country’s society.

“The world over, everyone hates black people, even black people themselves, and South Africa is no exception. To be black in this world is to be available for scorn and ridicule.”

Tyhali said the country's colonial structures which aimed to preserve white privilege surivived through the division of the colonised African people.

“The intra-black violence that is exhibited through the afrophobic attack on Chidimma is as a result of white supremacy and the fear of the colonised black subject from confronting the real cause of their hate for themselves. White supremacy that has turned black people into fungible objects.

“The PAC maintains that the primary contradiction of SA has been consistent since 1652. It is the ideology of white supremacy and settler herrenvolkism [promotion of a master race]. This ideology is happy when Africans fight among themselves while it continues to appropriate and divide the wealth of our land among the white settler group of SA,” said Tyhali.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

‘Do not allow Chidimma to be victimised’: Mbalula urges Schreiber and Miss SA to speak on eligibility

Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's legal status must be clarified, says ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula.
Politics
3 days ago

Madonsela, Mkhwebane defend Adetshina's right to compete in Miss SA

Former public protectors Thuli Madonsela and Busisiwe Mkhwebane have stepped into the debate surrounding the nationality of Miss SA contestant ...
News
3 days ago

DJ Sbu defends Miss SA contestant, calls for positive energy

"By focusing on hating on this young lady so bad, you've popularised her. You've made her a celebrity."
News
4 days ago

‘We can’t have a Nigerian compete in Miss SA’: McKenzie enters debate

Many people have questioned Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's eligibility despite her being born in South Africa.
Politics
5 days ago

Naledi Chirwa takes on Gayton McKenzie over 'Nigerian' Miss SA contestant

The EFF’s Naledi Chirwa lashed out at minister Gayton McKenzie’s remarks on the debate surrounding Chidimma Vanessa Adetshina's eligibility to ...
Politics
5 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  3. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  4. Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport ... World
  5. Patriotic Alliance seeking legal ways to counter Adetshina’s Miss SA title run, ... News

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...