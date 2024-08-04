South Africa

Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’

04 August 2024 - 16:38
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The department of health has confirmed two more Mpox cases, one in Gauteng and another in KZN. File photo.
The department of health has confirmed two more Mpox cases, one in Gauteng and another in KZN. File photo.
Image: Cynthia S Goldsmith, Russell Regnery/CDC/REUTERS

The number of Mpox cases in the country has risen to 24 with two more laboratory-confirmed cases detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. 

This was confirmed by the department of health in a statement on Sunday.

The latest cases come 26 days after the last reported incident.

“This increases the total number of cases from 22 to 24, of which 12 were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape. The number of deaths linked to the disease remains three.

“The 23rd case is a 36-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal who was admitted at a public health facility in Durban late in July after he [developed an] Mpox-like rash along with fatigue, muscle pain and rigour. The patient has no international travel history,” the department's Foster Mohale said.

Hammanskraal pupil with suspected Mpox has tested negative

The national department of health has announced a Hammanskraal pupil has tested negative for Mpox.
News
1 week ago

The other case was a 20-year-old man from Gauteng who reported to a private healthcare facility in Johannesburg on Friday with “typical Mpox lesions”.

“He confirmed that he has international travel history to Peru in South America. It is uncertain if exposure occurred in Peru or South Africa. According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) multi-country Mpox outbreak report, Peru is among countries with high numbers of positive cases in the region of the Americas.”

Mohale confirmed contact tracing and monitoring were ongoing in both cases and urged those who had been in contact with the two patients to co-operate with health workers during this process.

The department also confirmed of the 22 cases reported between May 8 and July 6, 19 had made a full recovery.

The health department said another batch of WHO-donated Tecovirimat, an antiviral also known as TPOXX used to treat Mpox, had arrived.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Mpox: what to watch out for, treatment and what to worry about

Mpox, previously called monkeypox, is a pox virus first identified in Denmark in laboratory monkeys exported from Africa in the 1950s
News
1 month ago

Mpox puts spotlight on HIV risk

Milder cases of Mpox, which poses a greater danger to those with HIV,  might be going unreported
News
1 month ago

EXPLAINER | Four things you need to know about Mpox as cases rise

South Africa is grappling with a new health challenge as cases of Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, continue to rise in parts of the country.
News
1 month ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  3. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  4. Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport ... World
  5. Patriotic Alliance seeking legal ways to counter Adetshina’s Miss SA title run, ... News

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...