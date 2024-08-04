The other case was a 20-year-old man from Gauteng who reported to a private healthcare facility in Johannesburg on Friday with “typical Mpox lesions”.
Mpox cases rise to 24 but most patients have made a ‘full recovery’
The number of Mpox cases in the country has risen to 24 with two more laboratory-confirmed cases detected in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.
This was confirmed by the department of health in a statement on Sunday.
The latest cases come 26 days after the last reported incident.
“This increases the total number of cases from 22 to 24, of which 12 were reported in Gauteng, 11 in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Western Cape. The number of deaths linked to the disease remains three.
“The 23rd case is a 36-year-old man from KwaZulu-Natal who was admitted at a public health facility in Durban late in July after he [developed an] Mpox-like rash along with fatigue, muscle pain and rigour. The patient has no international travel history,” the department's Foster Mohale said.
Hammanskraal pupil with suspected Mpox has tested negative
The other case was a 20-year-old man from Gauteng who reported to a private healthcare facility in Johannesburg on Friday with “typical Mpox lesions”.
“He confirmed that he has international travel history to Peru in South America. It is uncertain if exposure occurred in Peru or South Africa. According to the World Health Organisation's (WHO) multi-country Mpox outbreak report, Peru is among countries with high numbers of positive cases in the region of the Americas.”
Mohale confirmed contact tracing and monitoring were ongoing in both cases and urged those who had been in contact with the two patients to co-operate with health workers during this process.
The department also confirmed of the 22 cases reported between May 8 and July 6, 19 had made a full recovery.
The health department said another batch of WHO-donated Tecovirimat, an antiviral also known as TPOXX used to treat Mpox, had arrived.
