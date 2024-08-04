Weather warning for gale-force winds, high waves, snow and fire danger

Damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing are expected between Saldanha Bay and Port St Johns as well as along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
South Africans should brace for severe weather on Sunday after a warning from the weather service.
The SA Weather Service (SAWS) warning for Sunday forecasts extremely high fire danger conditions in KwaZulu-Natal, disruptive rainfall in the Western Cape and damaging winds and waves along the coast. It added that gale-force winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfalls are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape as well as the interior of the Eastern Cape
SAWS issued a yellow level 2 warning of disruptive rainfall leading to localised flooding of roads and settlements, expected in parts of the West Coast, Cape Town, Cape winelands, and western parts of the Overberg district in the Western Cape.
A yellow level 2 warning of damaging winds over the interior of the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, southern and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, southern parts of North West, the eastern and southern parts of the Northern Cape as well as most parts of KwaZulu-Natal was also issued.
Damaging winds and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsizing are expected between Saldanha Bay and Port St Johns as well as along the KwaZulu-Natal coast.
Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most parts of the country except the western and north-eastern parts while an intense cold front is expected to make landfall in the south-western parts
SAWS advised public and small stock farmers that strong to gale-force winds, very rough to high seas and light snowfalls are expected in places over the interior of the Western Cape and Namakwa district in the Northern Cape as well as the interior of the Eastern Cape.
These very cold conditions are expected from Sunday into Monday.
KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi has placed disaster management teams on high alert after the extremely high fire danger forecast over most parts of the province.
The department warned of reduced visibility, damage to property and vegetation and air and water pollution. It urged the public to not start fires in open areas or leave fires unattended.
Last month 15 people died in wildfires that ravaged large parts of the province.
