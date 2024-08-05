Bogus cops arrested for 'selling fake jobs' inside Soweto police station

Two women aged 50 and 55, who were allegedly involved in a fraudulent scheme posing as members of the SAPS, were arrested for extortion and impersonating police officers in Diepkloof, Soweto.
Johannesburg metro police spokesperson Xolani Fihla said the tactical response unit on Thursday followed up on a tip-off from an e-hailing driver.
He said the driver initially contacted metro police to inquire about alleged recruitment drives in the SAPS. “Upon verification through official channels, it was confirmed that no such recruitment was occurring,” said Fihla.
He added that the driver informed the officers a woman saying to be a captain from the Hawks had contacted him, stating she could facilitate his application for a police job if he met specific requirements, including possessing a matric certificate and a driver's licence.
“The suspect demanded an upfront payment of R8,000 in cash and instructed the victim to come alone to the Diepkloof police station. Recognising the potential danger of this situation, the officers co-ordinated with the victim and proceeded to the location,” he said.
When they arrived, three women approached the victim's vehicle, leading him to an office in the Diepkloof police station.
Fihla said it became evident fraudulent activities were under way when the suspects, with the victim, went to Diepkloof Square to withdraw funds from the victim’s account.
“The officers intervened, introducing themselves and conducting an inquiry. The primary suspect attempted to deflect responsibility to another suspect, saying she was merely seeking a lift. Despite the confusion, the suspects were taken into custody,” he said.
During questioning, one of the suspects expressed a desire to confess. Further investigations by the SAPS anti-corruption team revealed one of the suspects arrested was also a victim.
The woman had previously paid R7,000 hoping to secure employment with the police. Her statement was recorded and she was subsequently released.
The arrested women face charges of extortion and impersonating police officers.
“Metro police commend the swift actions of the officers as well as the proactive behaviour of the e-hailing driver who reported this matter,” he said.
He urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities or solicitations that may seem fraudulent, especially those involving recruitment in law enforcement.
