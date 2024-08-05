South Africa

LISTEN | Documentary to shine spotlight on sexual corruption

05 August 2024 - 15:53
Bulelani Nonyukela Audio producer
Like financial corruption, sexual corruption involves abuse of authority for personal gain. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/highwaystarz

Sexual corruption happens and people often don’t even know when it happens, says Zakhona Mvelase of the African Women Against Corruption Network (AWACN), a partner in a new documentary on the topic.

“Sexual corruption is a gendered form of corruption that disproportionately affects women and girls when those entrusted with authority abuse it to obtain sexual favours,” she said.

Listen to the details:

To raise awareness about sexual violence and abuse of power, German Development Co-operation (GIZ) South Africa, in partnership with AWACN, will launch a documentary titled Rising Voices: Unveiling Sexual Corruption in South Africa on Thursday.

Anyone is a potential victim of sexual corruption and not enough is being done about the injustice, said Mvelase, a founding director of the network.

“Sexual corruption had received very limited attention from legislators, academics and policymakers, which meant it was misunderstood and miscategorised and mislabelled as sexual harassment or sexual misconduct and not necessarily being sexual corruption.”

This month is the 68th commemoration of women’s month to highlight challenges faced by women, such as oppression.

TimesLIVE

