POLL | What do you think about 90 undocumented Ethiopians found in Joburg house?

The police rescue at the weekend of 90 undocumented Ethiopians allegedly being held against their will in inhumane conditions at a Johannesburg house has been in the spotlight.
The Ethiopians were found by the police special task force (STF), assisted by crime intelligence, organised crime detectives, Sandringham and Daveyton police and private security.
“A multidisciplinary team led by the STF were tracing a victim of kidnapping for ransom when they also made the discovery of the undocumented nationals who were found locked up, confined and packed into rooms. Investigations are under way as to how these nationals were trafficked into South Africa,” police spokesperson Brig Athlenda Mathe said.
The kidnapped victim was also found in the house. The victim was allegedly kidnapped in Benoni on Tuesday and his kidnappers demanded ransom money from his family.
Two people believed to be human traffickers and kidnappers were arrested.
Image: Veli Nhlapo
TimesLIVE
