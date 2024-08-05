South Africa

Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Pietermaritzburg

05 August 2024 - 09:56 By MFUNDO MKHIZE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday left several people injured.
A crash on the N3 in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday left several people injured.
Image: Supplied

A multi-vehicle accident on the N3 southbound near Pietermaritzburg left several people injured on Monday.

Midlands emergency crews and authorities have closed the road near the Peter Brown off-ramp.

Emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said occupants of a taxi were trapped in the vehicle.

Patients are being treated at the scene by ambulance companies.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Signage was up to scratch: rail regulator on train, scholar transport crash

The protection signage at the Arnot level crossing was largely compliant with the prescribed safety standards.
News
3 hours ago

Churchgoers injured as van loses control and rolls

More than a dozen churchgoers were injured when the van in which they were travelling veered out of control and rolled multiple times on Sunday.
News
1 day ago

Grieving families of pupils ask for government intervention after crash

Families allege the scholar transport driver was drunk when the accident happened.
News
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Cellphones worth R5.5m found stashed in ceiling at China Mall: Hawks South Africa
  2. Fresh probe into ‘racism’ at Pretoria Girls’ High after 12 pupils cleared South Africa
  3. LISTEN | 'We are not all you need is love:' McKenzie happy 'Papa Joy' paying ... South Africa
  4. Duo nabbed after 90 illegal foreigners, kidnapping victim found at Ekurhuleni ... South Africa
  5. Protests turn violent in Sunderland as UK unrest spreads after Southport ... World

Latest Videos

‘I hope someone can challenge Sundowns,’ says ex-Bafana midfielder Mpho Makola
Zuma 'dangerous with extremist insticts' - Mbalula confirms former leader's ...