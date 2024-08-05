A multi-vehicle accident on the N3 southbound near Pietermaritzburg left several people injured on Monday.
Midlands emergency crews and authorities have closed the road near the Peter Brown off-ramp.
Emergency services spokesperson Roland Robertson said occupants of a taxi were trapped in the vehicle.
Patients are being treated at the scene by ambulance companies.
TimesLIVE
Several injured in multi-vehicle crash on N3 near Pietermaritzburg
Image: Supplied
