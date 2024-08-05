WATCH | Save SA Civic Movement opposes outcome of disciplinary hearing at Pretoria girls' high

The Save South Africa Civic Movement has condemned the decision by the governing body of the Pretoria High School for Girls to clear 12 pupils accused of racism.
The 12 girls were suspended two weeks ago after a WhatsApp group consisting of white pupils allegedly shared racial comments about black pupils . The school principal, Phillipa Erasmus, was also suspended. The SGB found the girls not guilty.
Campaign director of the Save South Africa Civic Movement Tebogo Mashilompane expressed his disappointment, accusing the chairperson of the school governing body of defending the principal.
“We are not happy with the outcome. We strongly condemn this outcome simply because it does not address what actually happened. So that on its own calls for concern because now you are basically saying these children must never complain about issues of racism.
“You are basically closing a door for them and also for those who are going to come after. If we leave this matter unresolved, it means it will continue again. The chairperson did not apply her mind clearly to this issue. In fact, we are saying she has defended the principal of the school by clearing these learners, and we are not happy,” Mashilompane said during an interview with Newzroom Afrika.
On Sunday, Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane announced that the department would launch an independent investigation “to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school”.
Mashilompane supported this initiative. He also demanded the contents of the alleged racial WhatsApp messages be made public and that the disciplinary committee publicly state their opinions on the matter.
“I understand that the governing body should take charge, but when the governing body fails, who must take charge? The Gauteng department of education. Because I don't think our black children are crazy. I don't think they are mad. I don't think they are cry babies. They've got facts on this one. So, if they cannot find something there, then let us look for someone else who can find something in those particular things.
“The steps are very simple and the department of education must now take the lead, and I'm happy that the spokesperson says they are going to go further into the investigation. If we feel that the procedure was wrong, if we feel that the people who are put on that particular committee are incompetent and biased, we've got the right as a society to say the department of education must come in and interfere.”
Mashilompane claimed the school governing body chairperson had used her role to intimidate other members of the disciplinary committee to influence their decision.
Mashilompane wants the department to implement a curriculum that teaches pupils about racism.
“Racism is entrenched in this country. We never dealt with this issue after 1994, we took it for granted. We ended apartheid and the truth is apartheid is still there. So, what we are asking is to take racism and put it in the curriculum. Let all the children, black and white, learn about racism.
“Let them understand where we're coming from as a nation. Let them understand that people had to die for this democracy; let them understand that lives have been lost because of this democracy. So these children, as much as we believe that they were taught this type of behaviour, should be taught again in the classroom to say you cannot do this. Not now, not in 2024. We have moved on as a nation, we are a rainbow nation.”
