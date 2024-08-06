A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled when police intercepted a gang on Monday evening, pouncing on them at a house in Town Two, Khayelitsha, Western Cape police say.
"When the team approached the suspects, the would-be robbers started firing at officers, who retaliated. Eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
Police confiscated seven AK-47 rifles, two R5 rifles, a R4 rifle, a Dashprod rifle, two 9mm pistols, three improvised explosive chargers, and magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.
Potelwa said the takedown operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials.
He said Hawks detectives "are hard at work with investigations and following up on additional information".
TimesLIVE
Eight CIT suspects fatally shot in showdown with police in Khayelitsha
Image: SAPS
A cash-in-transit robbery was foiled when police intercepted a gang on Monday evening, pouncing on them at a house in Town Two, Khayelitsha, Western Cape police say.
"When the team approached the suspects, the would-be robbers started firing at officers, who retaliated. Eight suspects were shot dead and five were arrested," said police spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
Police confiscated seven AK-47 rifles, two R5 rifles, a R4 rifle, a Dashprod rifle, two 9mm pistols, three improvised explosive chargers, and magazines filled with rounds of ammunition.
Potelwa said the takedown operation was carried out by a multidisciplinary team comprising the Hawks, intelligence operatives, special task force members and security company officials.
He said Hawks detectives "are hard at work with investigations and following up on additional information".
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
CRIME STATS | Cele hails ‘specialised teams’ as CIT heists decrease
Strike at G4S Cash Solutions halted after CCMA intervention
Five robbers shot dead, four arrested after CIT heist in Eastern Cape
IN PICS | Dawn CIT robbery brings Durban traffic to a halt
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos