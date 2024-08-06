South Africa

Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school

06 August 2024 - 14:23
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church was left in ashes after it was burnt down by angry community members and schoolchildren on Tuesday.
Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church was left in ashes after it was burnt down by angry community members and schoolchildren on Tuesday.
Image: Thulani Mbele

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation at a Katlehong primary school on Monday involving controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng.

Four people were arrested on Monday evening for violence when two pupils, believed to be Motsoeneng's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from school.

In a video that went viral, Mboro, accompanied by other men and a bodyguard armed with what is believed to be a replica rifle, is seen intimidating and harassing teachers. He is involved in a dispute over maintenance and custody of the children after the death of their mother.

Ekhurhuleni district police commissioner Maj-Gen Anna Sithole confirmed the latest arrest at an impromptu briefing on Tuesday. She was speaking after Motsoeneng's church structure was burnt to the ground by angry youths.

“We can confirm a fifth person has been arrested today [Tuesday].”

She earlier assured residents investigations were under way and more arrests were imminent.

The police have not named the suspects, who are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Youths marched on Pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings church on Tuesday in anger after his panga-wielding foray on a Katlehong school.A section of the church was set alight. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

A fifth person has been arrested in connection with a violent confrontation at a Katlehong primary school on Monday involving controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng.Four people were arrested on Monday evening for violence when two pupils, believed to be Motsoeneng's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from school. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers on Monday, the Gauteng ...
News
19 hours ago

Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said four people were arrested for alleged acts of intimidation and violence at the primary school.
News
6 hours ago

WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

Youths marched to pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church on Tuesday in anger after his panga-wielding foray at a Katlehong school.
News
4 hours ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested South Africa
  2. WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish South Africa
  3. WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school South Africa
  4. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  5. Fuel prices drop more than expected in August news

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight