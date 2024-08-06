Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Braamfontein with no injuries reported.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building is used for student accommodation.
Fire at student housing building in Braamfontein, EMS at the scene
Image: City of Joburg EMS
Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Braamfontein with no injuries reported.
City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.
The building is used for student accommodation.
TimesLIVE
READ MORE:
Inmates start fire at Boksburg prison to prevent cellphone being confiscated
Park Fire grows to California's sixth largest wildfire ever
Death toll in KZN veldfire rises to seven
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos