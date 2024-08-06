South Africa

Fire at student housing building in Braamfontein, EMS at the scene

06 August 2024 - 08:19 By TimesLIVE
Firefighters are at the scene.
Firefighters are at the scene.
Image: City of Joburg EMS

Firefighters have responded to a building on fire in Braamfontein with no injuries reported.

City of Johannesburg emergency services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The building is used for student accommodation.

