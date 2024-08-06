South Africa

'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks

06 August 2024 - 13:12
Modiegi Mashamaite Multimedia reporter
Sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie is not backing down on the Miss SA issue.
Image: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

While sport, arts and culture minister Gayton McKenzie has received backlash after his remarks about Miss South Africa contestant Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina, he is seemingly not backing down on his stance.

Born in Soweto’s Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital to a Nigerian father and a mother of Mozambican descent, Adetshina has faced intense scrutiny on social media.

Last week McKenzie said: “We cannot have Nigerians competing in our Miss SA competition.”

Despite backlash and being questioned on whether he fact-checked Adetshina's nationality before commenting, he did not apologise.

On Tuesday, he said: “When you avail yourself to represent South Africans you are willingly opening yourself to scrutiny. South Africans shouldn’t be shamed and accused because they are asking necessary questions of the lady who wants to represent them as Miss South Africa.”

In an interview with Robert Marawa, McKenzie reiterated his stance, saying his views on national eligibility remain unchanged regardless of his political role.

“What I do know, and in 2068 I will still hold the view, [is] no Nigerian, Zimbabwean, Italian [or] American should become Miss South Africa. There’s Miss World for those things, there’s Miss Universe for those things,” he said.

Whoever wins the Miss South Africa competition should be someone who can represent South African culture.

“Miss South Africa is an ambassador of the country. It is a person who will export our culture. It’s a person who will export our way of life to the world. It’s a person who will make sure people want to visit our country,” he said.

Patriotic Alliance deputy leader Kenny Kunene has backed his leader, announcing plans last week to seek legal avenues to challenge Adetshina’s bid for the title.

The Miss South Africa organisation has not said anything about the matter. The competition continues as South Africa awaits the announcement of the winner at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria this weekend.

TimesLIVE

