Police have arrested Pastor Mboro, real name Paseka Motsoeneng, and three others for the violence shown when his two grandchildren were forcibly removed from a school in Katlehong.
Videos emerged on Monday in which Mboro was seen carrying a panga. One of the men with him was carrying what appeared to be a rifle when they entered Matshidiso Primary School.
Mboro was seen charging with a panga at staff members who had tried to stop him and those who were filming him.
Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said four people were arrested for alleged acts of intimidation and violence at the primary school.
“The four were arrested last night and will appear in the Palm Ridge court in due course.
“They are facing charges including assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation,” Kweza said.
A replica firearm and the panga were confiscated while one of the four men was arrested for allegedly assaulting the station commander at Katlehong North police station when a group of people were demanding to deal with Mboro outside the police station, she said.
The possibility of police making more arrests during investigations cannot be ruled out, said Kweza.
Pastor Mboro arrested after wielding panga at Gauteng school
Two children were forcibly removed
Image: Screenshot/X/@Kannon_Tanc
Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona told eNCA on Tuesday morning the primary school's classes would likely be suspended for the day.
He said they were working with the department of social development and police to trace the two children Mboro and his entourage took as they are reported to be at the home of one of the arrested men.
“I don't think the curriculum will be delivered [on Tuesday]. The priority is the minds of the young ones. It is a primary school. They are traumatised after such an incident. The important part we want to deal with is the two children who are affected . We understand they are in [the home] of one of the men who went there. We will be working with police and social development. We need to access the household and make sure the children are attended to. They must be supported,” he said.
The two boys are under the guardianship of their maternal grandmother after the death of their mother in April.
TimesLIVE
