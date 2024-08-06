A correctional services official in full uniform seen in now-viral video footage using “inappropriate and vulgar language in a public area” has raised the ire of national commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale.
Thobakgale said the department expects a high standard of professional conduct from its officials.
“We assure the public this type of behaviour is not reflective of the values and standards upheld by the department of correctional services. Our goal is to foster a respectful and professional environment among our officials and the public.
“An internal investigation has been launched to address this incident. Appropriate disciplinary action will be taken in accordance with our policies and procedures.”
In the video, which has been shared on social media, the official is seen in an altercation with a man.
He allegedly accused her son of stealing and she confronts him about it. “You say my child has stolen, where is the proof that he has stolen? If he is holding a Colgate does it mean he stole it?” She spits vulgar words at the man, including a “voetsek”.
TimesLIVE
Prison service launches inquiry into foul language video
Image: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach
TimesLIVE
