Rights of SGBs threatened: AfriForum
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Civil rights organisation AfriForum has criticised the Gauteng education department's decision to launch an independent investigation at Pretoria High School for Girls after the school governing body's (SGB) finding that the 12 pupils accused of racism were not guilty.
The pupils were cleared of charges related to violence and bullying, disruptive behaviour and violations of school rules after a WhatsApp group consisting of white pupils allegedly shared racial comments about black pupils.
However, the Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane said while he respects the SGB's decision the department will initiate an independent investigation “to determine whether a culture of racism exists at the school”.
AfriForum said the department's action is “a conspicuous attempt to undermine the authority of the school’s governing body”.
AfriForum head of cultural affairs Alana Bailey believes the department has an agenda against the SGB.
“While the Bela [Basic Education Laws Amendment] Bill is still on the president’s desk, incidents such as this one at the school in Pretoria are inflated to create the impression that democratically elected school governing bodies are enemies of quality education and the rights of learners,” she said.
WATCH | Save SA Civic Movement opposes outcome of disciplinary hearing at Pretoria girls' high
“What makes it worse is the events take place at a time when matriculants are preparing for exams and are already exposed to extreme pressure.”
Bailey condemned political interference in schools and attempts to discredit legitimate actions by governing bodies.
“Instead of treating these community representatives as valued partners, they are often made into scapegoats for the departments’ failures. With the drafting of the Bela Bill, this hostility has become evident and incidents such as the one at the girls’ school only serve to reveal the agenda clearly.
“The abuse of learners as political pawns in the authorities’ endeavours to gain more power and control is unacceptable.”
She also expressed concern about the pressure SGBs face from the department and parents, apart from this incident.
“We are increasingly hearing about governing bodies being pressured by provincial education authorities to change Afrikaans schools’ language policies. The authorities do not build sufficient schools; as a result, governing bodies are unfairly blamed by parents when children do not get a place in schools.
“Departments also take a long time to investigate complaints submitted by governing bodies.”
TimesLIVE
