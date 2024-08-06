South Africa

Suspect killed in shootout with KZN cops, police officer injured

When the police approached him, the man started firing shots

06 August 2024 - 22:26 By TIMESLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
A suspect was killed during a shootout with KZN police on Tuesday. Stock photo.
A suspect was killed during a shootout with KZN police on Tuesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123rf.com/krisonealphotography

A suspect was killed during a shootout with police in Msinga, KwaZulu-Natal, and a police officer was injured in the same shootout.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Col Robert Netshiunda, said a multidisciplinary team in the uMzinyathi District, which included the national deployment, made a major breakthrough when they arrested a suspect who was wanted for the triple murder that he allegedly committed at KwaNqulu in the Nquthu policing precinct in October 2023.

“The suspect was traced and cornered at Msinga, where he was arrested and was found in possession of a rifle, which is believed to be the weapon which was used in the commission of the murders.

Netshiunda said when the police were on their way to detain the arrested suspect, another person was spotted with a firearm at the local taxi rank.

“When the police approached him, the man started firing shots, injuring one police officer on the arm. Police returned fire, and during the shootout, the suspect was fatally wounded. He was found in possession of a .38 Special revolver whose serial number was erased,” he said.

Netshiunda said the firearms will be taken for ballistic testing to ascertain if they are linked to other crime scenes.

He said the injured police officer was taken to the hospital for medical attention and that the arrested suspect would appear in the Msinga magistrate's court soon.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE

Another crime suspect dead in police shoot-out in northern KZN

The suspect was found with a revolver and ammunition.
News
1 day ago

Three suspected hijackers dead and policeman in stable condition

A policeman is in a stable condition after a shoot-out which left three suspected hijackers dead in Umlazi on Friday.
News
4 days ago

13 suspected criminals killed in a week in shoot-outs with KZN cops

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire, sparking a shootout which ended with three suspects fatally wounded.”
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Related articles

  1. Another crime suspect dead in police shoot-out in northern KZN South Africa
  2. Debate continues as 31 suspects killed in shoot-outs with KZN cops since April South Africa
  3. Experts recommend independent inquiry into police killing of suspects in KZN News

Most read

  1. WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish South Africa
  2. Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested South Africa
  3. Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school South Africa
  4. 'Opening yourself to scrutiny': McKenzie after 'Nigerian' Miss SA remarks South Africa
  5. WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school South Africa

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight