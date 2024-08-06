South Africa

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

06 August 2024 - 10:10 By TimesLIVE
Courtesy of SABC News

The murder trial of five suspects accused of killing soccer star Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 continues in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

Defence in Meyiwa trial opposes state's bid to recall data analyst

The defence representing the men implicated in the murder of footballer Senzo Meyiwa is opposing the state's application to recall data analyst Col ...
News
13 hours ago

Evidence casts doubt on Kelly, Senzo accused link

The state's claim that singer Kelly Khumalo had received two phone calls from one of the accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial before the murder ...
News
1 week ago
