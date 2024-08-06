South Africa

WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

06 August 2024 - 12:07 By TimesLIVE
Pastor Mboro was armed with a panga when he went to a primary school and forcibly took two children in a paternal-maternal dispute.
Image: Screengrab of video

Pastor Paseka Mboro’s Incredible Happenings Church burned to the ground on Tuesday afternoon after a group of youths marched to its premises in Katlehong.

Scores of schoolchildren bunked school and descended on the church with community members in protest against Mboro's violent foray at a Katlehong school on Monday.

His church, a marquee tent, was engulfed in flames as smoke billowed in the sky.

Authorities arrived at the scene to extinguish the fire but the church was burned to ashes.

A resident told Newzroom Afrika Mboro's behaviour traumatised their children. However, some residents told eNCA they were devastated by the destruction of their church.

“This man [Mboro] has built houses and he has healed us. These schoolchildren who came here, Mboro went to their school and bought them uniforms and school shoes. I am disappointed about this incident,” she said.

Youths marched to pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church on Tuesday in anger after his panga-wielding foray at a Katlehong school. The church was set alight. #SouthAfrica #News www.timeslive.co.za

Four people were arrested on Monday evening for violence when two pupils, believed to be Mboro's grandchildren, were forcibly removed from a school in Katlehong.

He is involved in a dispute about maintenance and custody of the children after the death of their mother. 

In a video that went viral, Mboro, accompanied by other men and a bodyguard armed with what is believed to be a replica rifle, is seen intimidating and harassing teachers.

Mboro was also seen charging with a panga at staff members who had tried to stop him and those who were filming him.   

The suspects face charges of assault, handling a firearm recklessly that could endanger lives and property, rendering security services while not registered, malicious damage to property and intimidation.

This is a developing story

