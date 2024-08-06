'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices

Zimbabweans living in South Africa say the hike in the price of Zimbabwean passports is contributing to more of them being illegally in the country.

On Tuesday, a group of Zimbabweans and some South Africans marched to the Zimbabwean embassy in Hatfield, Pretoria, to demand a standard price for passports that they say should be in line with other African countries.

The group also expressed concern about the state of Zimbabwe and called for the resignation of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

A Zimbabwean living in Hillbrow who did not want to be named said the price hike is contributing to many Zimbabweans living illegally in South Africa.

The 30-year-old, who has been in the country about 10 years, said he lost his passport after being robbed last year and cannot afford a new one.

“I am not working so don't have R5,000 for a passport. Here in South Africa if you don't have a permit, you won't work, so I don't know what I can do. Going back home is also expensive. At least if they dropped that price to $100, it would be better. Working is hard if you do not have the proper documents. We can't survive and maybe we will turn into criminals.

“It's like I am illegal because I don't have a passport. I don't feel comfortable, I am scared and when I see the police I feel like I should run away because I don't have documents."

He said he survives through odd jobs.

“I can't find a proper job because I don't have a qualification or proper documents, I don't have anything. The amount that I would use to travel home is the same as a new passport, R5,000,” he said.

Another Zimbabwean, Nonhlanhla Ndlovu, said the price hike was too much.

In February 2018, Ndlovu came to SA without a passport by crossing the Limpopo River, in hopes of getting a job.

The 25-year-old said she hasn't been able to get a passport because she doesn't have any money. For about five years she has been able to evade arrest by dodging the police.

“When I see them, I take another route and hide. I don't know how I will get a passport, I might die first. I am not working fulltime, I depend on odd jobs,” she said.

She fears that she will be arrested.

“I cannot live freely, it scares me and I wonder if one day they will get me,” Ndlovu said.