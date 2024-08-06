South Africa

Woman facing fraud charges in Northern Cape to remain behind bars

06 August 2024 - 16:05 By TimesLIVE
A 32-year-old woman who allegedly defrauded two Northern Cape municipalities will apply for bail next week. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

A woman who allegedly caused two municipalities to deposit close to R1m into her bank account appeared in the Kimberley magistrate's court on Tuesday.

Simangele Sangweni, 32, who was arrested by the Hawks in Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal on Monday, faces fraud charges, or alternatively theft, forgery, uttering and money laundering.

“During August 2021 the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent change of banking details letter and invoices to Phokwane municipality, Hartswater, while purporting to be Vaalharts Water, a service provider of the municipality,” Hawks spokesperson W/O Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

The accused misled the municipality into paying R455,000 to her business account.

In September 2021 the accused allegedly submitted a fraudulent change of banking details letter and invoices to Frances Baard district municipality while purporting to be Sedibeng Water, a service provider of the municipality.

“The municipality was misled, changed the banking details and made a payment of R469,918 to the accused's business account,” Mnisi said.

The case was postponed to August 13 for a bail application.

TimesLIVE

Bogus cops arrested for 'selling fake jobs' inside Soweto police station

Two suspects who allegedly impersonated police officers to recruit potential employees are behind bars.
News
1 day ago

Struggling medical aid to probe non-disclosures during merger

Sizwe Hosmed, now under statutory management, is probing possible malfeasance at the time of its creation three years ago
News
2 days ago

Corruption trial against former ANC MP Vincent Smith set to start in April

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith is facing charges of contravening the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities Act and fraud.
News
4 days ago

Employee’s R768,000 capture of home affairs earns her 12 years in prison

The magistrate found the employee may not have been a leader of a syndicate involved in passport fraud, but she was 'no minion' in the process
News
4 days ago
