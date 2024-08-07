From selfies in heaven to raising the dead, 'Mboro' courts controversy
Paseka Motsoeneng is in jail awaiting trial for his latest outrage
Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Mboro, has once again been the centre of controversy after a dramatic incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.
Motsoeneng, armed with a panga and accompanied by an armed entourage, forcibly entered the school in an attempt to take his son’s children, aged 5 and 7, away from their maternal grandmother.
The grandmother has been caring for the children since their mother’s death in April. Mboro, his son and bodyguard Clement Baloyi have been arrested and are in custody pending a bail hearing.
The incident, captured on video, sparked widespread shock and concern, with Mboro’s actions described as threatening and intimidating. Motsoeneng, however, is no stranger to scandals, as he has made headlines for dramatic incidents over the years.
CRL Rights Commission investigation
In 2017, Motsoeneng faced scrutiny from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).
The investigation alleged that he exploited followers financially by selling “holy water” and “miracle oil” at exorbitant prices. Accusations were also made about him misrepresenting his academic qualifications when he claimed to have a degree in theology from the University of London.
However, an investigation by the commission found no evidence of the qualification.
Later, Motsoeneng claimed to have a degree from a Bible college in the US, but the authenticity of this qualification was also questioned.
The commission found Motsoeneng's qualifications were “dubious” and that he had “misrepresented” his credentials. He denied any wrongdoing and has maintained that his qualifications are genuine.
Mboro and Baby Latoya
In 2018, a mother took her three-year-old, Baby Latoya, to Motsoeneng for prayer. The baby later died at the church with Motsoeneng claiming she died from dehydration and that the mother had sought medical help but was turned away from clinics and hospitals due to a lack of resources and referral letters.
He said he tried to help the child by calling an ambulance and praying for her, but the paramedics arrived late and were allegedly rude and unhelpful.
Motsoeneng denied allegations of manhandling the paramedics.
Mboro claims to have 'taken selfies in heaven'
One of Mboro’s most controversial claims involves his alleged visit to heaven, during which he purportedly took selfies with his smartphone. He charged his followers money to view these “proofs” of his heavenly journey.
This claim drew widespread disbelief and criticism, with many questioning the authenticity and ethical implications of charging people for such revelations.
Mboro loves 'miracles'
Motsoeneng has claimed several miraculous events, including raising a 97-year-old woman from the dead. He described this incident as a “powerful miracle” that occurred during a funeral.
According to him, he prayed for the woman for nearly an hour before she showed signs of life.
“I decided to talk to God; I told the gogo that she couldn't die at the funeral. I told her it was not her time,” he said.
Mboro claimed to have played a role in bringing rain to Cape Town, which was experiencing a severe drought in 2018.
“When I got to Cape Town, it was blazing hot with no sign of rain. I started praying and clouds gathered. It was very cloudy then it began to drizzle.”
Problematic LGBTQ+ statements
Motsoeneng has made public statements and taken actions perceived as homophobic and anti-LGBTQ+. He has delivered sermons condemning homosexuality as “unnatural” and “sinful” and has publicly opposed legislation and initiatives promoting LGBTQ+ rights, such as same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination laws.
As his latest legal troubles unfold, they only add to his already complex and controversial public narrative. He will be back in court next week Friday.
TimesLIVE