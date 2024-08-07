From selfies in heaven to raising the dead, 'Mboro' courts controversy

Pastor Paseka Motsoeneng, better known as Mboro, has once again been the centre of controversy after a dramatic incident at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong.

Motsoeneng, armed with a panga and accompanied by an armed entourage, forcibly entered the school in an attempt to take his son’s children, aged 5 and 7, away from their maternal grandmother.



The grandmother has been caring for the children since their mother’s death in April. Mboro, his son and bodyguard Clement Baloyi have been arrested and are in custody pending a bail hearing.



The incident, captured on video, sparked widespread shock and concern, with Mboro’s actions described as threatening and intimidating. Motsoeneng, however, is no stranger to scandals, as he has made headlines for dramatic incidents over the years.

CRL Rights Commission investigation

In 2017, Motsoeneng faced scrutiny from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission).



The investigation alleged that he exploited followers financially by selling “holy water” and “miracle oil” at exorbitant prices. Accusations were also made about him misrepresenting his academic qualifications when he claimed to have a degree in theology from the University of London.



However, an investigation by the commission found no evidence of the qualification.



Later, Motsoeneng claimed to have a degree from a Bible college in the US, but the authenticity of this qualification was also questioned.



The commission found Motsoeneng's qualifications were “dubious” and that he had “misrepresented” his credentials. He denied any wrongdoing and has maintained that his qualifications are genuine.