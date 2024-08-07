South Africa

Hospital staff stave off veld blaze in Kroonstad as fire drills pay off

07 August 2024 - 08:40 By TimesLIVE
The hospital group credited staff members with saving the premises from an encroaching veld fire. Those who battled the blaze are, from left to right in the front row, Andrew Lipitso (security), Petronella Letebele (security), from left to right in the middle row, Sello Tsium, Bellina Makume (careworker), Judene Kotze, Remona Lubbe (technical clerk), Ena Lydia Leshoro, En Motseki Tshehle, from left to right in the back row, Mmaqueen Mokoena (careworker), Juan Lodewyks (handyman), Peter van Leeuwen (artisan). Miriam Tshabalala and Kenith Tshoniswa who were part of the firefighting team were not present for the group photograph.
Image: Netcare

Staff members at a private hospital in Kroonstad are receiving praise for taking the lead in fighting an encroaching veld fire which had smoked out the premises.

“The fire was closing in on us rapidly. Within a very short time it was so close that the smoke had caused the fire doors in the hospital to close,” said Judene Kotze, the manager on duty at Netcare Kroon Hospital when the fire broke out near the hospital over the weekend.

“The smoke was extremely thick. Fortunately, we have all been well prepared for such a situation, and the excellent training and expertise we gained from our regular fire drills immediately kicked in. We knew what to do and how to do it.”

Given how highly flammable the oxygen tanks and other equipment on site are, there was no time to be lost.
Netcare Kroon Hospital general manager Tommie Hugo

“The staff were highly committed to protecting our hospital and patients from the approaching blaze,– and everyone did their part without hesitation. Those leading our firefighting team were women. From nursing staff to technical staff, our colleagues from Empact and security, and even kitchen staff, everyone worked shoulder to shoulder to extinguish the fire and keep everyone safe."

A few staff members were treated for smoke inhalation, and two women who were on the frontlines fighting the fire were treated for minor burns on their forearms.

Tommie Hugo, long-standing general manager of Netcare Kroon Hospital, expressed his immense gratitude to the team.

“The most impressive thing is the staff took ownership of the situation. They did some tricky work in coupling the hoses to the fire hydrants. The team knew exactly where everything was, the equipment was in good condition, and they knew exactly how to use everything. Those on the scene were able to get everything under control in record time, and by the time help arrived, the patients, staff and hospital buildings were well out of danger.

“It was a dangerous situation, and given how highly flammable the oxygen tanks and other equipment on site are, there was no time to be lost.

“Most of our staff are women, and on Saturday more than 60% of those fighting the fire were women. They saved the hospital and did what they had to do without a moment’s hesitation.”

Highlighting the importance of rigorous fire drills and other emergency protocols in the hospital setting, Hugo said regular drills ensured everyone was fully aware of emergency protocols.

“This is a powerful illustration of how preparedness, training and determination of spirit can overcome daunting challenges. I could not be prouder of my colleagues.”

