South Africa

Life jail term for woman who helped murder Soweto mom, kidnap her baby

07 August 2024 - 12:08 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The young mother was stabbed and burnt with boiling water before her body was dumped in a wheelie bin. Her killers are serving life jail terms. Stock photo.
The young mother was stabbed and burnt with boiling water before her body was dumped in a wheelie bin. Her killers are serving life jail terms. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART

The Johannesburg high court has sentenced 29-year-old Nelisiwe Twala to life imprisonment for her role in the murder of a young mother in Zola, Soweto.

She was also sentenced to five years for kidnapping Nonhlakanipho Lukhozi's three-month-old baby and 18 months for defeating the administration of justice.

Lukhozi, 26, was murdered on June 10 2019 by Twala and co-perpetrator Xolani Mkhize, 45. Mkhize is a cousin of Lukhozi's husband.

She was stabbed multiple times with a knife and a screwdriver, targeting her face, neck, head, torso and ribs.

"In a specially horrifying act, Twala poured boiling water on Lukhozi’s face before stripping her naked and placing her body in a wheelie bin, which they discarded in a nearby field," said National Prosecuting Authority Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane.

Woman accused of killing mom to steal her baby sent to psychiatric hospital

A mother who is accused of selling her newborn child then killing a woman and stealing her baby was sent to the Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital on ...
News
1 year ago

The pair kidnapped Lukhozi's infant and attempted to disguise their crime by cleaning the scene and removing evidence, she said. They even presented the child as Twala’s own to her family.

Mkhize is serving a life sentence after he was convicted in 2019. Twala managed to evade capture until October 2022.

Initially pleading not guilty, Twala's plea changed after her co-perpetrator's testimony against her when he was called as a state witness.

"In a calculated move to distance herself from the crime, Twala reversed her plea to guilty. However, the court rejected the plea, concluding she had prioritised her self-interest and attempted to manipulate the justice system to escape accountability," Mjonondwane said.

Senior state advocate Matshediso Phatlanyane, who handled the case, noted the challenges inherent in working with co-perpetrators and their potential to recant testimony.

“The successful conviction of Twala underscores the commitment of the NPA to combat gender-based violence and human trafficking,” Phatlanyane said.

TimesLIVE

READ MORE:

Toy gun serial rapist sentenced to five life terms behind bars

Granton Williams, 47, targeted women close to his home in Missionvale, Gqeberha.
News
3 hours ago

Life in jail for man who raped girlfriend who had broken up with him

The Colesberg regional court on Thursday sentenced a 32-year-old man to life imprisonment for raping his girlfriend in Victoria-West in the Northern ...
News
5 days ago

Life imprisonment for North West serial rapist

The court heard that Tserema attacked women walking alone in the evening and dragged them to the nearby bushes or graveyards.
News
6 days ago

Limpopo man who raped 10-year-old sentenced to life in prison

The 10-year-old victim testified at the trial.
News
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Gauteng finance MEC asks Bank to stop liquidation of The Drip Group Politics
  2. 'We are suffering': Zimbabweans march against hike in passport prices South Africa
  3. School principal bust for allegedly selling teaching posts for R15,000 South Africa
  4. Shesha app seeking to replace Bolt and Uber gets poor ratings South Africa
  5. Check your Lotto tickets now: a huge R100m jackpot is waiting to be claimed News

Latest Videos

Firefighters extinguishing the remaining flames at controversial pastor Mboro ...
Pastor Mboro's church set alight