South Africa

Maternal grandmother and uncle of children in a bitter custody battle with Mboro granted R1,000 bail

07 August 2024 - 15:38
Pastor Mboro was filmed wielding a panga at Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong, Gauteng.
Image: Screenshot/X/@Kannon_Tanc

The maternal grandmother and uncle of two children forcibly removed from a Katlehong primary school have been released on R1,000 bail each.

The woman and her son, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the two minors, appeared briefly in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Tuesday.

They face two assault charges and one of intimidation.

They were arrested with the children’s grandfather, controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, his son Vincent and bodyguard Clement Baloyi. The latter had opened countercases against the maternal family. 

They were barred from contacting the state’s witnesses or “going to, loitering or entering” the complaints’ home. Motsoeneng and his family opened a countercase against the duo.

Mboro shocked the country and his community when videos emerged of him wielding a panga and being escorted by an armed entourage while entering Matshediso Primary School on Monday.

One of his private bodyguards, scaring pupils, entered the school and walked out carrying two crying children, who were said to be Mboro’s grandchildren.

Mboro’s aggressive action led to a protest by schoolchildren and community members who set his church alight on Tuesday, burning the marquee tent to ashes.

The case has been postponed to September 10 for further investigation.

MORE:

WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga

A bail hearing is expected to be heard on Friday next week.
5 hours ago

POLL | Did Mboro deserve to have his church torched?

The pastor allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers while armed with a panga.
5 hours ago

WATCH | Four in court after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school

Four people are appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the violence at Matshidiso Primary School in ...
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL | Panga-wielding pastor must face the music for threats of violence at school

Apart from severely traumatising children and staff, what message does such shocking behaviour send out to society?
22 hours ago

‘Our prophet predicted this weeks ago’: inside chaos that led to Mboro’s church burning

Congregants remain unfazed as their beloved church is razed to the ground by angry Katlehong residents
22 hours ago
