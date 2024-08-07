Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has been in the spotlight after his church was burnt to the ground on Tuesday.
The Incredible Happenings Church was engulfed in flames after scores of children bunked school and community members went to the church to protest against Motsoeneng.
This after the pastor allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers while armed with a panga the day before.
According to preliminary reports from government departments, Motsoeneng’s threats at the school concerned a custody battle involving his son's children.
Videos of him at the school went viral, sparking outrage from the community. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene of his church, a marquee tent, there was nothing left to save.
POLL | Did Mboro deserve to have his church torched?
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius
Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has been in the spotlight after his church was burnt to the ground on Tuesday.
The Incredible Happenings Church was engulfed in flames after scores of children bunked school and community members went to the church to protest against Motsoeneng.
This after the pastor allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers while armed with a panga the day before.
According to preliminary reports from government departments, Motsoeneng’s threats at the school concerned a custody battle involving his son's children.
Videos of him at the school went viral, sparking outrage from the community. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene of his church, a marquee tent, there was nothing left to save.
TimesLIVE
MORE:
WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga
WATCH | Four in court after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish
Mboro’s grandchildren likely traumatised as he refuses to return them to their grandmother
Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school
Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested
WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
News and promos in your inboxsubscribe
Most read
Latest Videos