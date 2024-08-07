South Africa

POLL | Did Mboro deserve to have his church torched?

07 August 2024 - 14:11 By TIMESLIVE
Pastor Paseka 'Mboro' Motsoeneng has been in the spotlight this week.
Image: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Controversial pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng has been in the spotlight after his church was burnt to the ground on Tuesday. 

The Incredible Happenings Church was engulfed in flames after scores of children bunked school and community members went to the church to protest against Motsoeneng. 

This after the pastor allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers while armed with a panga the day before.

According to preliminary reports from government departments, Motsoeneng’s threats at the school concerned a custody battle involving his son's children.

Videos of him at the school went viral, sparking outrage from the community. By the time emergency services arrived at the scene of his church, a marquee tent, there was nothing left to save. 

WATCH | Pastor Mboro, co-accused remanded over school violence saga

A bail hearing is expected to be heard on Friday next week.
1 hour ago

WATCH | Four in court after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school

Four people are appearing in the Palm Ridge magistrate's court on Wednesday in connection with the violence at Matshidiso Primary School in ...
2 hours ago

WATCH | Pastor Mboro's church set alight after school skirmish

Youths marched to pastor Mboro's Incredible Happenings Church on Tuesday in anger after his panga-wielding foray at a Katlehong school.
1 day ago

Mboro’s grandchildren likely traumatised as he refuses to return them to their grandmother

The pastor’s actions stem from a family dispute over the custody of the children since their mother passed away about three months ago
22 hours ago

Fifth person arrested after pastor Mboro's invasion of Katlehong school

The police have not named the suspects who are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
1 day ago

Pastor Mboro's panga-wielding skirmish at Gauteng school: 4 arrested

Police spokesperson Col Noxolo Kweza said four people were arrested for alleged acts of intimidation and violence at the primary school.
1 day ago

WATCH | Pastor Mboro in scuffle at Katlehong school

Pastor Paseka "Mboro" Motsoeneng allegedly forcefully entered Matshidiso Primary School in Katlehong and threatened teachers on Monday, the Gauteng ...
1 day ago
