South Africa

SA slap fighter wants rule book for little-known sport

07 August 2024 - 12:15 By Thando Hlophe and Sfundo Parakozov
Danie 'PItbull' van Heerden took part in various combat sports before settling on slap fighting.
Image: Supplied

He started out as a boxer, then switched to the wrestling ring. Now, SA's Danie “Pitbull” van Heerden wants recognition and rules for his new sport — slap fighting.

In the little-known combat sport, competitors stand face-to-face and take turns to slap each other in the face. A penalty is awarded whenever the person being slapped flinches.

After a video of van Heerden slap fighting gained more than 17 million views on TikTok two years ago, he was invited to compete at a slap fighting event in Las Vegas where he won by technical knockout.

Now, the 37-year-old is calling for South African authorities to recognise and regulate slap fighting, saying formal rules are needed to keep players safe, ensure fair play and protect competitors from potential injury lawsuits.

As word of the sport spreads online, he said it could appeal to people who had never previously participated in combat sports.

“Power slap is the only sport which you can basically come from a couch, and you don't have to be that fit,” he said.

Going out klapping: Slapfighting comes to South Africa with next contest in Mbombela this weekend

In slapfighting, two contestants face one another across a table and take turns slapping each other. The loser is the contestant who falls first or ...
1 year ago

Danie ‘Pitbull’ van Heerden’s striking rise to slap-fighting fame

SA's Pitbull has found his forte in slap fighting, which is setting social media alight with its dramatic, albeit controversial, onstage antics ...
1 month ago
